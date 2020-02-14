|
JACKSON, Joe 84, of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life and transitioned into eternal life on Monday, February 10, 2020 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by love. He was born November 29,1935 in Louisville, Mississippi, to the late Mack and Bertha (Nunn) Jackson. He was married to Cindy Jackson for 36 wonderful years. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters; Nancy (Clifford) Eichelberger of Louisville, MS, Gayla Holtam of Moline, IL, Bernadette (O'Neal) Howard, Nicole (David Sanford) Jackson, Felicia (Derrick) Miller, Joh Anna Jackson, Amanda (Nastashja Roberson) Jackson all of Springfield, OH. Brother Phillip (Peggy) Jackson of East Moline, IL. Sisters and Brothers-in-Law; Judy (Gilbert) Sanchez, of Oklahoma, Linda (Herbie) Mitchell of Missouri, Michelle (Michelle) Houzenga of Iowa, Robert (Elder) Mowery of Texas, and Charlie Doss of Louisville, MS. 15 Grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Service for Joe Jackson will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Peoples Baptist Church 2327 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00am until time of service which will be 11:00am with Pastor Kristopher Peterson officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 14, 2020