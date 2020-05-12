|
|
KIDD, Joe W. Age 88 of Englewood, passed away on May 10, 2020. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Englewood since 1969 and served as a deacon there. Joe worked for more than 50 years in the manufacturing industry as a Quality Control Manager, 30 of those years was with Leland Electrical Systems. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He loved to fish and play golf with his family. Joe was a wonderful role model to all of his children and grandchildren as to what makes a good father and husband. He is survived by his daughters: Connie (Wayne) Villelli and Robbin (Doug) Casto, grandchildren: Ryan (Heather) Casto, Sarah (Phil) Fox, Ashley (Seth) Hansen, Nicolas (Lys) Villelli, great-grandchildren: Annie & Jack Casto, Mia & Ty Fox, Darien Smith, Adrian & Baby Owen Hansen, and Erickson & Baby Villelli, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Bonnie Kidd, parents: Fred and Nannie Kidd, and siblings: Herman Kidd, Leamon Kidd, Thelma Buxton, Clarence Kidd, Martha Collins, and Darrell Kidd. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). In accordance with COVID-19, the family asks that all those in attendance to please wear face coverings and to only attend if comfortable, not out of obligation. The funeral service will be held privately, with a live streaming option available at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Englewood. Online condolences may also be made by visiting www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2020