MOORE, Joe A. Age 83, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lynn C. (Van Schelt); his sons, Michael Moore and Paul (Amanda) Schuler; his daughter, Jacqueline (Steve) Mohn; 4 grandchildren ~ he adored, Joseph Moore, Steven Mohn, Jacob Mohn and Isabel Schuler; 2 sisters, Barbara (Gene) Shields and Wanda (Jerry) Houp; and his sister-in-law, Laurie Carl. He was born in Nicholasville, KY, on September 12, 1936, to the late Mary Elizabeth (Shearer) and Allen Moore. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He began his career at A & P Grocery Stores. Joe was the consummate professional businessman he Co-Owned 5 Freedom Foods Grocery Stores; the Dairy Queen of Springboro; 2 Nutra Foods Health Food Stores; and Co-Owner of Laynecrest Laundromat in Franklin and Time Saver Laundromat in West Carrollton. Due to COVID-19 the Funeral Service will be Private for the Family. A Celebration of Life Service for the public will be held September 12, 2020 on his 84th Birthday. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020