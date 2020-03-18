|
|
MORRISON, Joe Age 67, of Centerville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. Joe was born in Dayton on December 18, 1952 to the late Wilson & Ann (Pinion) Morrison. Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman. He retired from GM in 2005 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the New Lebanon Church of the Nazarene. He is survived by his son, Brad (Jeni) Morrison; loving companion & fiancé of 15 years, Gina Gregory; granddaughter, Zoe Gregory; siblings, James B. (Ella) Morrison, Kay Woods, John (Judy) Morrison, David Morrison and Bonnie Sexton; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, church family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at New Lebanon Church of the Nazarene, 176 North Johnsville Brookville Rd, New Lebanon, OH 45345. The service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Joe will be laid to rest at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020