More Obituaries for Joe MORRISON
Joe MORRISON

Joe MORRISON Obituary
MORRISON, Joe Age 67, of Centerville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. Joe was born in Dayton on December 18, 1952 to the late Wilson & Ann (Pinion) Morrison. Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman. He retired from GM in 2005 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the New Lebanon Church of the Nazarene. He is survived by his son, Brad (Jeni) Morrison; loving companion & fiancé of 15 years, Gina Gregory; granddaughter, Zoe Gregory; siblings, James B. (Ella) Morrison, Kay Woods, John (Judy) Morrison, David Morrison and Bonnie Sexton; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, church family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at New Lebanon Church of the Nazarene, 176 North Johnsville Brookville Rd, New Lebanon, OH 45345. The service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Joe will be laid to rest at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020
