PATRICK, Joe Age 83, of Trenton, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where he had been a patient for five days. He was born January 2, 1936 in Middletown and lived in the Trenton area most of his life. He owned and operated three businesses all in Trenton. They were Joe's Paint and Body Shop from 1969, Joe's Wrecker Service till 1999, and Joe's Stor-N-Lock for 20 years after retiring. He attended the Home Avenue First Church of God in Trenton. Joe loved to collect old advertising signs, old gas pumps and old cars, and enjoyed spending time in his "man cave". Preceding him in death were his parents, Vaugh Henry Patrick, Sr; and Volla Rose Patrick; five sisters, Mildred, Gladys, Thelma, Louise and Vivian; and three brothers, John, Vaughn, Jr. and Kenneth. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Ann Patrick; two sons, Joe (Phyllis) Patrick, Jr. and Scott (Amy) Patrick; one daughter, Carmon (Mike) Hacker; eight grandchildren, Joey (Kristin) Patrick, Arron (Renee) Hayes, Scottie (Tara) Patrick, Benjamin Patrick, Rachel Hacker, Adam Hacker, Brad Hacker and Travis Hacker; six great grandchildren, Brandon, Rylie, Logan, Henry, Mattie and Jackson; his sister-in-law, Bea Patrick, and many nieces, nephews extended family and a host of friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Home Avenue First Church of God, 426 East Home Avenue, Trenton, Ohio 45067, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Todd Wallen officiating. All friends and family are invited to the luncheon at the church after the service. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com