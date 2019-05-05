PIERSON, Joe L. Age 71, of West Elkton, passed away suddenly after a short illness Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born December 16, 1947 in Middletown, to his parents, Alfred and Martha Pierson. Joe was preceded in death by his dad, Alfred. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Jeanne; daughters, Jennifer Pierson and Jessica Pierson; grandchildren, Audrey and Landyn; mom, Martha Pierson; sisters, Debbie Pierson and Kris Pierson; nephew, Kenny Craiger; uncle, Cracker Pierson; special cousins, Robert Lee Cox and Jack Hawkins; and many more family and friends. After graduating from Preble Shawnee High School, Class of 1965, Joe joined the U.S. Air Force where he served during Vietnam, and was stationed at McGuire Air Force Base. He then went on to work at Armco/AK Steel where he was a Crane Leader at the machine shop and cold strip roll shop, and at the #2 open hearth pits, and retired after 35 years. He enjoyed listening to Rock-a-Billy and blues music, was a member of the Pacemakers Car Club, and could be found at many speedways across the states, including his favorite, Eldora. Joe loved hot rods and motorcycles. At a later date, his family will honor his memory with a celebration of his life. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.BalesFH.com. Published in Journal-News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary