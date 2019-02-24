TASSONE, Joe Age 89, Kettering, Ohio. Joe Tassone went home to Our Heavenly Father on February 20, 2019. He was a wonderful caring husband, father, and grandfather, and was the epitome of goodness, kindness and gentleness. Born on February 7, 1930 in Calatria, a small village adjacent to Caulonia in the province of Reggio Calabria, Italy. Officially named Guiseppi Augusto Vittorio Tassone at birth, he was simply known and loved by all as Joe. Joe immigrated to the United States in November of 1934, spent the early years in a coal mining town in Stickney, WV. Joe attended DuPont High School and later graduated with a degree in Mining Engineering (high honors) from West Virginia University. Joe moved to the Dayton, Ohio area after being chosen to participate in a select group of the United States Air Force (USAF) Research and Development Command. As a project engineer and commissioned officer (rose to rank of Captain) of the USAF, Joe worked at the USAF Power Plant Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB), Ohio and received a Superior Achievement Award during the Korean War. After completing active military duty and other engineering roles, Joe graduated from law school and practiced Intellectual Property Law in Dayton, Ohio for over 50 years. Over 40 of those years were with Dayco, where Joe was promoted to Vice President and General Counsel. He wrote and prosecuted over 1,200 patents and is an inventor on 19 U.S. patents. During his time at WPAFB, Joe met the love of his life Betty and the two were later married. If you asked Joe about all his achievements and accomplishments, he would tell you that they pale in comparison to knowing and loving his wife Betty for over 61 years. Betty is the love of his life, was always by his side, and they shared a wonderful life together. Joe loved his family and has many cherished relatives, friends, and colleagues. Known as a source of wisdom and intelligence to all, Joe also had a great sense of humor and was an avid sports fan with a love for Dayton Flyers basketball. Joe is preceded in death by his mom and dad (Teresa and Vincenzo), his older sisters (Virginia Tassone Panetta and Palma Tassone Corsaro) and his mother-in-law (Hester Snell). Joe is survived by his beloved wife Betty, his younger sister (Sophia Tassone Holstine), and his loving sons Greg (wife Molly) and John. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren Megan Tassone Koester (husband Ben), Andrea Tassone Barker (husband Josh), and Lauren Tassone. We will grieve the loss of Joe for the rest of our lives but rejoice in the fact that we will be encouraged and empowered by his strength, his loving spirit, and his deep devotion to all of us and, most importantly of all, his faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. Someday we will be united again in Heaven where every tear will be wiped away, and we will enjoy the company of each other in the Presence of God forever and ever. Amen. Family will receive friends Monday, February 25, 2019 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Far Hills Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to causes of your choice. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary