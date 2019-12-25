Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salem Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Corner of Barnes Rd. and Sweet Potato Ridge Rd
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Salem Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Corner of Barnes Rd. and Sweet Potato Ridge Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Bayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Bayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel Bayer Obituary
BAYER, Joel A. Age 86 of Brookville, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was the former owner and operator of Bayer's Plumbing. Joel was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Salem District. He enjoyed camping, gardening and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years: Lorene (Sowers) Bayer, children: Tim Bayer of FL, Carol (Wiley Jr.) Reece of WV, Jeff (Glenna) Bayer of Troy, Gary (Lora) Bayer of Brookville, sister: Mary Skiles of KS, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law: Jean Bayer of VA, uncle: Ezra Brumbaugh of Bradford, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Archie and Iva (Brumbaugh) Bayer, siblings: Ruth Lair, Sarah Flora, George, David and John Bayer, grandson: Colin Bayer, granddaughter: Allison Beth Bayer and great granddaughter: Kylee Reece. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Salem Old German Baptist Brethren Church (Corner of Barnes Rd. and Sweet Potato Ridge Rd.) with the Home Brethren officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -