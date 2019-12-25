|
|
BAYER, Joel A. Age 86 of Brookville, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was the former owner and operator of Bayer's Plumbing. Joel was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Salem District. He enjoyed camping, gardening and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years: Lorene (Sowers) Bayer, children: Tim Bayer of FL, Carol (Wiley Jr.) Reece of WV, Jeff (Glenna) Bayer of Troy, Gary (Lora) Bayer of Brookville, sister: Mary Skiles of KS, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law: Jean Bayer of VA, uncle: Ezra Brumbaugh of Bradford, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Archie and Iva (Brumbaugh) Bayer, siblings: Ruth Lair, Sarah Flora, George, David and John Bayer, grandson: Colin Bayer, granddaughter: Allison Beth Bayer and great granddaughter: Kylee Reece. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Salem Old German Baptist Brethren Church (Corner of Barnes Rd. and Sweet Potato Ridge Rd.) with the Home Brethren officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 25, 2019