BENGE, Joel Lee 67, formerly of Springfield, completed this life's journey on Tuesday, April 7, from Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He was born August 3, 1952 in Marion County, Ohio to John Garold and Nellie Mae (Foos) Benge. He moved to Springfield in 1961 and graduated from Springfield South High School in 1970. Joel received a diploma from The Central Academy of Commercial Art in Cincinnati, Ohio, and worked in a variety of art and design studios as well as running his own business, Turnstile Studio in Florida with his brother, Jerry. He resided in numerous states over his lifetime spending the last fifteen years in Dayton. He attended Sinclair Community College, with a specialty in graphic design where his work was displayed. Joel was a talented artist and a good friend to many. He joins family and friends on the next phase of his journey including his parents and his brothers, Jim, John, and Jerry Benge. He leaves behind two sisters, Joyce Thompson of New Hampshire and Janet (Tom) Kushmaul of Springfield; nieces Julia (Rick) Chase of New Hampshire, Ann (Patrick) Symington of Massachusetts, Tammy (Paul) Eaton of Springfield, Terri (Richard) Stewart of Lawrenceville, and Cherie Wallace of Washington state; and nephews, Tom Kushmaul, Jr. (Elizabeth Bush) of Urbana, Tim (Crystal) Kushmaul of Germantown, and Dan Kushmaul (Nanci Van Fleet) of Colorado; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Arrangements are being handled by Schlientz and Moore Bros. Funeral Home, Dayton, with interment at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield. Service to be held at a future time
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020