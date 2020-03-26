|
FARQUHAR, Joel David Our dear Joel died suddenly at home on March 20, 2019, at age 44. Joel was born on December 15, 1975, graduated from Fairmont High School in 1994, and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Paul, who served in combat in World War II. After leaving the Navy, Joel attended and graduated from Ohio State University with a history degree in 2010. However, Joel's real passion was for cooking, so he then attended and graduated from Sinclair's Culinary School in 2014. After working as a line chef, Joel opened his own food truck, Mega-Bites, in 2016. He was currently a partner in Choice Mobile Vending, which owns several food trucks, and was in the process of opening a stand-alone restaurant, the Hop-Off, in Troy. The restaurant was named in honor of his grandfather Paul's diner. Joel was a loving person and was very attached to his family, both immediate and extended, who enjoyed so many of his wonderful dishes like lasagna, many forms of macaroni and cheese, and especially chocolate chip cookies! Joel was truly a superb cook. He and his dad, Pete, worked together in the food truck and also loved watching the Reds and Bengals, although they were not always pleased with the outcome. Besides cooking, Joel was passionate about movies. Being blessed with a quick wit, Joel often made us laugh by inserting movie dialogue at appropriate points in the conversation, many times imitating the characters' voices as well. His humor and presence will be greatly missed. Joel is survived by his father and stepmother, Pete Farquhar and Leslie Denton, his mother, Shauna McSherry, his siblings, Zack Farquhar and partner, Ben Schwemlein, Andy McSherry and wife, Moon, Ben McSherry and wife, Daniela, and Emily McSherry and fiancée, David Frazier. He is also survived by Grandmother, Gloria "Girlie" Farquhar, and many other extended family members and friends. Most of all, Joel is survived by his little niece, Stella, who gave "Unkie Joel" more happiness in two years than anyone could ask for in a lifetime. Joel adored her. Private services for Joel will be held later.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020