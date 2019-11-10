|
PERRY, Joel Of Huber Heights, passed away October 30th. Joel was born October 16, 1923 in Gastonia, NC. He was survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Joan (Sierer) Perry. They were married in Miami, Florida before moving to Russell's Point at Indian Lake, then to Huber Heights. Joel has three step daughters from this marriage, one step daughter and two step sons from a previous marriage, also many grandchildren and great children. Joel received his bachelor degree from UNC in Charlotte. He served in the U.S. Army for three years during WWII. He enjoyed his life's work as an advertising artist having worked at the Miami Herald in Florida for 25 years. He was a Christian, musician, artist and writer. Joel will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
