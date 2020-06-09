GORDON, Joella Sue 86, of New Carlisle, passed away June 8, 2020, in her home. She was born May 3, 1934, in Enon, the daughter of Edgar and Lavisa (Lyons) Hileman. Joella is survived by two daughters, Suzan Dufner and Samia (Ronald) Cummings; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy Ludke. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Blair Gordon; five siblings; and her parents. Inurnment will take place with her husband at Dayton National Cemetery, at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.