STITSINGER, Joelle M. Age 72, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Hamilton, Ohio, with her family by her side. Joelle was born on January 4, 1947, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Donald E. and Suzanne (Yount) Munson. She graduated in 1969 from Miami University with a double major in English and Spanish. While at Miami she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Joelle was a career educator for the Hamilton City Schools, teaching English and Spanish at Wilson Jr. High and later, the Hamilton Freshman School. Joelle dedicated her life to enriching the lives of students for thirty years. In 1969 she married Dr. Glenn W. Stitsinger, Jr. and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family in Hilton Head, SC. An amazing wife, Mom and Grama, Joelle is survived by her husband, Glenn; son Matthew (Holly) Stitsinger; daughter Emily Elizabeth (Greg) Husketh; grandson Jack Henry Husketh; mother Suzanne Y. Munson; sister Catherine (Gary) Bailey; and sister Lizanne (Perry) Elliott. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald E. Munson and her brother, Kirk Munson. Early in her professional career, Joelle was an active member of P.E.O. Chapter BR and the Junior Women's League. In 1977 she joined a cooking group and developed life-long friendships with the 'gourmet ladies.' After retirement, she enjoyed tutoring students at Fairwood and Riverview Elementary. Becoming a grandmother brought her exceptional joy which she lovingly bestowed on her grandson. Joelle loved spending time with her family, traveling, biking, playing bridge and serving others in the community. A lifelong Methodist, she was an active member and volunteer at the First United Methodist Church of Hamilton. A visitation will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, located at 980 NW Washington Boulevard in Hamilton. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Mark Finfrock. Burial will follow the funeral service at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Glenn and Joelle Stitsinger Family Scholarship through the Hamilton Community Foundation. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 24, 2019