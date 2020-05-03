|
|
CONING, Joetta P. Age 81 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Joetta was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 28, 1939 to Joe Proffitt and Ethel (Wynn) Proffitt. She worked in nursing for 42 years. Joetta is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Randell Fred Coning; one daughter, Theresa (Bill) Hamernik; two sons, Randy (Rachel) Coning, Wendell (Kim) Coning; grandchildren,Mike, Mark, Holly, Kristina, Kyle,Michaela, Jared; 9 great grandchildren. Joetta was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Elden Browning and Milford Napper. Memorial service will be held at Hamilton Dream Center 725 Campbell Ave Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 11 am. Due to the current situation, the family acknowledges concerns for public health, and that people that are not comfortable attending, to please not feel obligated to come. In lieu of flowers the family requests cards or words of encouragement be sent to Fred. Condolences may be left at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020