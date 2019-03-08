Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
Joey Walters
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joey Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joey Walters Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joey Walters Sr. Obituary
WALTERS, Sr., Joey J. "Joe" 55, of Northridge, passed away Mar. 4, 2019. Survived by his children, Brittany & Joey, Jr.; grandchildren, Mason & Kaci; sisters, Sheila, Margie, Teresa, Linda & Tammy. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday Mar. 12 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Rd. Pastor Steve Thompson, officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now