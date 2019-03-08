|
|
WALTERS, Sr., Joey J. "Joe" 55, of Northridge, passed away Mar. 4, 2019. Survived by his children, Brittany & Joey, Jr.; grandchildren, Mason & Kaci; sisters, Sheila, Margie, Teresa, Linda & Tammy. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday Mar. 12 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Rd. Pastor Steve Thompson, officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019