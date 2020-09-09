1/
Johanna BRUNS
1935 - 2020
BRUNS, Johanna Age 85, of St. Henry OH, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at her home. On August 10, 1935, Johanna was born in Frenchtown to Joseph & Viola (Barton) Bulcher. She graduated from Versailles High School in 1953, and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, Dayton in 1956. On January 10, 1959, she married Lester E. Bruns, who survives in St. Henry. Johanna is survived by three children, Jeff & Sandy (Schwieterman) of Germantown, Kathy & Steve Schoenlein of Oakwood, Karen Brackman of Tipp City, and grandchildren, Patrick, Michael, Andrew, Holly, Brad, Lauren, and Spencer. She is also survived by her brother, Jerome & Anne Bulcher of Mt. Pleasant, SC; in-laws, Roselyn Bruns of St. Henry, Dorothy & Dennis Bills of St. Henry, Joan Bruns of Coldwater and numerous nieces and nephews. Johanna was preceded in death by step-father, Ralph (Cuff) Barga; in-laws, George and Anna Bruns, Don Bruns, Ralph Bruns, Ivo & Jean Bruns, Marita & Ed Elking, Warren Brockman, and grandchildren, Kevin and Megan. For full obituary with streaming information and to share condolences, visit www.hogenkampfh.com/obituary.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
SEP
10
Burial
St. Henry Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
She was a wonderful lady. Sending our sympathy to Lester and family.
Brownie & Shirley Thobe
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
Bruns family... You have my sympathy at this difficult time, may you find comfort and peace!! Wishing you all the best. She will be missed. Alma Goettemoeller
September 8, 2020
Our sympathy to the family. I
really loved that lady. She was
so pleasant and caring. She took
care of me quite often in he Dr's
office, and was along with Dr. Don when he made his rounds at the hospital. She was one very special
person. She brought a sense of peace and tranquility with her where ever you saw her. RIP Johanna. I know you are in the arms of Jesus.
Juanita Buening
Juanita Buening
Acquaintance
September 7, 2020
May God surround with his love and bring peace to your hearts at this time of your loss.
Kris and Matt Roll
Friend
September 7, 2020
I am sincerely sorry for the loss of Johanna. As my siblings and I were growing up, Johanna was our attending nurse at Dr. Donald Schwieterman’s office in Maria Stein. Johanna always had a beautiful smile and was so compassionate and caring to our family. Rest In Peace Johanna.
Diana Luttrell (Bensman)
Friend
