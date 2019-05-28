Home

Johanna GRAY Obituary
GRAY, Johanna P. Age 108 of Centerville passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Johanna was preceded in death by her husband Paul in 1980. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Gray of Centerville. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Thursday May 30 at Emmanuel Church. The family will receive friends Thursday from 9:30-10:00 am at the church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne Ave.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2019
