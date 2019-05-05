ROEDIGER, Johanna Age 86 of Clayton, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was a long-time Registered Nurse who graduated from Christ Hospital in Cincinnati in 1954. She enjoyed volunteering at Good Samaritan Hospital, Trotwood Schools and retired from the Community Blood Center. Johanna is survived by her husband of 62 years: Richard Roediger, sons: Jim (Lori Reeves-Roediger) Roediger, David (Brenda) Roediger, Tom (Deann) Roediger, Michael Roediger (former wife Lori Vavul-Roediger), grandchildren: Amanda, David, Tyler, Erin, Matthew, Samuel, Richard, Brandon, and Zach, and great- grandchildren: Biraj, Amisha, Bikash, and Troy, and nieces, nephews, relatives, friends. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Alice Stinemetz and brother Richard Stinemetz. A special thanks to Hospice of Miami Valley for the excellent care they provided and also to the extraordinary caregivers of Home Instead Senior Care of North Dayton. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services. Inurnment will be held privately by the family at Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Dayton Art Institute. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary