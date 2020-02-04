|
RUSSELL (nee Michael), Johanna M. Age 90 passed away January 27, 2020. Born in Dayton, OH resided in Sarasota FL for 46 years. She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Joseph Stephens. She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Jerry) Getter; sons, Darold Stephens and Gerald Stephens; grandchildren Jason, Scott, Michael, Elizabeth, and Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel, Joshua, Chloe, Lucy, and Alana. She was raised at St. Joseph Orphanage and was preceded in death by many of her friends there. Graveside services will be 2PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020