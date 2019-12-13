Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JoHanna WILCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoHanna WILCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoHanna WILCH Obituary
WILCH, JoHanna Aged 91, passed away December 8, 2019 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Jo Hanna was born in Middletown, Ohio, graduated from Monroe High School, and was a longtime resident of Middletown, Ohio. She married her sweetheart Walter Joseph Wilch (deceased) on December 9, 1950 and they were blessed with two daughters: JoAnne Bachman (deceased) and Elizabeth Wilch (deceased). Jo Hanna worked for Diamond International, Attorney Mary Lord, Moon and Adrian Insurance, Belfont, and AK Steel. Jo Hanna is survived by her sister Barbara Morningstar of Middletown, Ohio, her son-in-law Greg Bachman of Fayetteville, Arkansas, her granddaughter Sarah Stinson (Robert) of Ashburn, Virginia, and her granddaughter Katherine Holtzman (Travis) of Carrollton, Texas.Devoted to her family, Jo Hanna will be remembered as a fun-loving, humorous and affectionate sister, mother and grandmother sorely missed by those she leaves behind. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoHanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -