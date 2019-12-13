|
WILCH, JoHanna Aged 91, passed away December 8, 2019 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Jo Hanna was born in Middletown, Ohio, graduated from Monroe High School, and was a longtime resident of Middletown, Ohio. She married her sweetheart Walter Joseph Wilch (deceased) on December 9, 1950 and they were blessed with two daughters: JoAnne Bachman (deceased) and Elizabeth Wilch (deceased). Jo Hanna worked for Diamond International, Attorney Mary Lord, Moon and Adrian Insurance, Belfont, and AK Steel. Jo Hanna is survived by her sister Barbara Morningstar of Middletown, Ohio, her son-in-law Greg Bachman of Fayetteville, Arkansas, her granddaughter Sarah Stinson (Robert) of Ashburn, Virginia, and her granddaughter Katherine Holtzman (Travis) of Carrollton, Texas.Devoted to her family, Jo Hanna will be remembered as a fun-loving, humorous and affectionate sister, mother and grandmother sorely missed by those she leaves behind. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 13, 2019