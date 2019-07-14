Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Huber Heights Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Johannah KLAPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johannah KLAPP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johannah KLAPP Obituary
KLAPP, Johannah J. Age 81, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. Johannah retired from the Accounting Department at Chrysler after over 31 years of service and was a member of Huber Heights Church of God. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Estella LaRue; 1 sister; and 5 brothers. Johannah is survived by her loving husband, Jack D.; daughter & son-in-law, Cheryl & Marty Orebaugh of Huber Heights; granddaughters, Janetta (John), Michaela, Cassandra & Jessica; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Huber Heights Church of God, 6900 Brandt Pike with Pastor Bill Riley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Monday at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Huber Heights Church of God or The in Johannah's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now