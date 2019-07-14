|
|
KLAPP, Johannah J. Age 81, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. Johannah retired from the Accounting Department at Chrysler after over 31 years of service and was a member of Huber Heights Church of God. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Estella LaRue; 1 sister; and 5 brothers. Johannah is survived by her loving husband, Jack D.; daughter & son-in-law, Cheryl & Marty Orebaugh of Huber Heights; granddaughters, Janetta (John), Michaela, Cassandra & Jessica; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Huber Heights Church of God, 6900 Brandt Pike with Pastor Bill Riley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Monday at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Huber Heights Church of God or The in Johannah's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019