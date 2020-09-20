1/1
JOHN ABNER
ABNER, John Henry John Henry Abner age 77, a life-long resident of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sept 16th at Kettering Medical Center. He was proceeded in death by his parents Johnnie & Carrie (Roach) Abner and by one sister Delores Stevens. He leaves to cherish in his memory his loving wife of 59 years Sally (Neace), his son Johnny (Tammy) Abner, 2 daughters Charlene (Slamet) Susanto and Carrie Steele, 10 Grandchildren, Jennica Perucci, Jevin Guzman, Joshua ( Stephanie) Abner, Jeremy (Olivia) Abner, Zachary Abner, Jacob Asher, Paige Asher, Jared (Olivia) Steele, Caitlyn Steele and Cora Steele, 6 great grandkids with one on the way, 7 brothers, Jerry (Shirley), Ralph (Carole), Darrell, Jim (Pat), Donald (Brenda), Rufie, Elmer (Betty) as well as numerous other loved ones, relatives and dear friend Ivan Sharpe. John Henry's greatest joy was serving the Lord with his brothers, Ralph, Donald, Eugene and Anthony, "The Abner Family" where they visited numerous Nursing Homes and Churches humbly singing praises to God for his merciful Love, Grace, and Goodness while ministering to those in need. He was a devoted Christian and attended the Pentecostal Church of God (The Block Church) in Miamisburg for many years. He was a kindhearted man, never spoke ill of anyone, had a heart of gold and lived every day for the Lord. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-9 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. James Maggard officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be in place and masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kettering Medical Center Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
