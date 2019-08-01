|
|
ALTEVERS, John Dudley Age 79, of Huber Heights, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at . He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. John was born on February 18, 1940 in Dayton, OH to the late John Joseph "Jack" and Grace (Laws) Altevers. On October 7, 1961, he married Betty Ann (Robinson) Altevers. They raised three sons, John, Andy, and Tim. He served his country in the Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force before becoming an engineer where he worked for Delphi and helped patent anti-lock brakes. John had a love for his country and for history which was shown through his hobbies which included westerns (especially John Wayne), airplanes, historical memorabilia and antique toys. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, kind heart, and compassionate spirit. John never knew a stranger and was an active member of his church, First Baptist of Kettering. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty; his sons & daughters-in-law, John & April, Andy & Laura, and Tim & Annie; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Winter; and brothers, Michael, David & Donald. Funeral service 12 Noon Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jim Gifford officiating. Interment to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 AM until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The or in John's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019