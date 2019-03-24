|
DARRAGH, John K., and Mildred E. "Bettye" Ages 89 an 87 respectively, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 and Monday, March 18, 2019. After 66 years of marriage they are reunited once again after passing. Family will greet friends from 1-2pm on Friday, March 29 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville. A private funeral Service will be held later at David's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley or SICSA. For full obituaries and condolences please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019