|
|
ANDERSON, John Thomas Passed away peacefully on Aug 11 2019 at 1:30 PM at The Veterans Administration Hospice Unit in Dayton Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife Donna Anderson formerly Donna Beaver married for 61 years. He went to be with his Lord Jesus at the age 89 years and 2 days. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his son John Todd Anderson, Kimberly Kay Patterson and his Granddaughter, Haley K. Patterson. He is also survived by his Sister, Hazel Jones, half-sister, Jenny Shardine and brother Paul Kersey. John Thomas Kersey was born in Xenia Ohio, August the 9th1930, to James and Emma Kersey. He was adopted from the Green County Children's Home at or around age 9 (1938) by Earl and Mabel Anderson of New Carlisle, Ohio. He graduated from Springfield, High School (Ohio) in 1949, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1955 as a tank commander at the rank of Sergeant, stationed in occupied Germany. He retired from the USAF logistics command at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as an Engineering Data analyst after 35 years of service in 1986. He was a member of the Home Road Nazarene Church. He was loved by everyone that shared any amount of time with him and will be fondly remembered as the nicest guy that ever lived. His extended family otherwise known as the "Beaver Clan" will always remember him as fun and jovial and as a good card player at the many and constant family gatherings. He was astoundingly methodic and skillful with perfection and aplomb at any task or job he performed. He duly processed every decision and choice he made in his life with compassion, fairness and justice. A thoroughly contented man he was perfectly suited to his wife Donna of 61 years. He was fond of and had a natural gift with all animals encountered. This gift was passed on to his daughter Kim and Grand Daughter Haley. A great father to his two children, he rarely ever tolerated problems but chose to adapt and respond in all circumstances. Thusly providing a rich tapestry of wisdom for them to draw from in the future. An avid writer of poetry he excelled at telling humorous stories and could bounce a wonderfully timed joke in any direction for any audience. John Thomas Anderson was a champion bowler winning the High Series Derby Day of Springfield Ohio in 1956 with a 686 total. More than one 300 game were to follow in his bowling career. It is to be noted that even into his septuagenarian years he was able to roll a witnessed my many 250 game. He was preceded in Death by adopted Sister Mildred Leach sister Margaret Bruck, and his adopted Mother, Mabel Anderson and brother Jim Kersey. His last words of record: "My Mother Mabel Anderson was a wonderful Lady I really loved her". Services to honor John will be Friday at 10:30AM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home with Rev. Keith Sarver officiating. Family and friends may call Thursday from 6-8PM in the Memorial Home. Burial to follow in the Terre Haute Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to the Dayton VA Hospice, 4100 W. 3rd Street Lakeside Manor building 320, Dayton OH 45417. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 14, 2019