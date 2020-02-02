|
|
ANTHONY, Jr., John M. Age 84, formerly of Colfax, LA, of Lebanon, OH, passed away on Wednesday January 22, 2020. John was a graduate of Colfax High School and LA Tech University with a degree in Forestry. He served his country in the US Army, and spent 35 years in the US Forest Service. John was an outdoors man who loved to fish, hunt, and garden. He also enjoyed singing in the church choir. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Marlene Gray Anthony, son Jay R. Anthony (Marie), daughter Traci Anthony Raiff (Greg), and 6 loving grandchildren. Celebration of Life Services will be held in Louisiana on April 18, 2020 at Palestine United Methodist Church in Ball, LA To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 2, 2020