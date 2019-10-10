Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
New Carlisle, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John AVEYARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John AVEYARD


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John AVEYARD Obituary
AVEYARD, John Emmett 77, of Medway passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born March 19, 1942, the son of the late Robert and Margaret Aveyard. John was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle and the Knights of Columbus. He retired as owner/operator of John's Auto Parts. John is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jim and Leon Aveyard; and sister Rita Tinch. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Bonnie Lou Aveyard; sons John Michael (Sherri) Aveyard and Brian (Chris) Aveyard; brothers Robert Lee (Cheryl) Aveyard and Roger (Diane) Aveyard; sisters Margaret Ann Aveyard and Rosemary (Paul) Picker; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5-7 PM in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle. Burial will follow in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now