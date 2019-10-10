|
AVEYARD, John Emmett 77, of Medway passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born March 19, 1942, the son of the late Robert and Margaret Aveyard. John was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle and the Knights of Columbus. He retired as owner/operator of John's Auto Parts. John is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jim and Leon Aveyard; and sister Rita Tinch. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Bonnie Lou Aveyard; sons John Michael (Sherri) Aveyard and Brian (Chris) Aveyard; brothers Robert Lee (Cheryl) Aveyard and Roger (Diane) Aveyard; sisters Margaret Ann Aveyard and Rosemary (Paul) Picker; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5-7 PM in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle. Burial will follow in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019