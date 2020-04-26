|
BAER, John Theodore Age 79, died of stroke complications on April 15, 2020. Born in Dayton, Ohio on Dec. 24, 1940 to John and Lila Baer. The oldest of 13 children, Teddy, as he was known by family, shared many fond memories with siblings, uncles, cousins and friends, growing up on the family farm in Beavercreek. John was a member of St. Helens Parish, and graduated from Chaminade H.S. He retired from the City of Dayton after 34 years, but his life's passion was music. Johnny, as his friends and fellow musicians knew him, was an accomplished, and well respected guitarist in the area. He played in many bands over the years such as The Cut Outs, The Decades, The Back Forty Blues Band, and countless other projects. Recently he had been Performing at the Crosspoint Vineyard Church, St.Leonard, and many other nursing facilities, sharing his gift, and brightening their days. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lila, siblings Philip, Sharon Turner, Marilyn, Daniel, and Mary. He is survived by his daughters Carolyn Lehman, Ruth Baer, Angella (Matt) Hamilton, and step children Doug Kinderdine, Gina (John) Elson, and grandchildren Joshua, Elaina, Chelsea, and Brandon, and 5 great grandchildren. Surviving siblings are James (Carol) Baer, Kenneth Baer, Karen (Lester) Weller, David (Mary) Baer, Thomas Baer, Robert (Patricia) Baer, Christopher Baer. A celebration of Johnny's life, and love of music will be announced after the Covid crisis is over. To share a memory of John or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020