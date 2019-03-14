Home

Services
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
314 Xenia Ave.
Yellow Springs, OH

John BAILEY


1960 - 2019
John BAILEY Obituary
BAILEY, John D. "JD" Age 59 of Fairborn passed away March 2, 2019. He was born February 2, 1960 in Rising Sun, Indiana, the son of John "Dave" and Mary (Gindling) Bailey. He enjoyed baseball and collecting Santas. JD was preceded in death by a sister, Deanna Kopecky. He is survived by two children, Corey Bailey, Jennifer Bailey; his father, John "Dave" (Sharon) Bailey, mother, Mary Bailey; nephew, CJ Kopecky and his children Maddox and Marley. A memorial service will held Sunday March 17, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church 314 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, OH 45387. All are welcome to join in fellowship and cake following the service. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
