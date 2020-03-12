|
BALLARD, John D. Age 65, of Bellbrook, passed away Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at the Villages at the Greene. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Sunday March 15th, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, where we will savor some of John's favorite things. You are invited to share stories and memories at 4:00 pm at the Remembrance Service. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow. John will be laid to rest in Bellbrook Cemetery in a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Greater Dayton Humane Society (https://hsdayton.org/donate). You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story about John at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020