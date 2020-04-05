|
|
BARTLETT, John David "J.D." 69, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Atrium hospital. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky on August 22, 1950. His parents were Howard and Pauline (Fields) Bartlett. He attended Middletown public schools, Miami University earning his degree in elementary education, and earned his degree in wildlife sciences from Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. He held a variety of positions throughout his life, but his passion was the Native American culture and working with the Boy Scouts of America. Through this interest, he met and married the love of his life, Carolyn. They both pursued this passion together by attending conferences, meetings, and pow-wows. JD was a Scouter since Cub Scouts in 1959 and continuously kept his membership, even throughout his college years. This year would be his 60th year in the Boy Scout of America Program. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Perry Bartlett, of Middletown, Ohio, his brother, Mike (Catherine Mesner) Bartlett of Boston, Massachusetts, his sister-in-law, Melanie Perry Back, of Middletown, Ohio, brothers-in-law Richard Perry of Middletown, Ohio and Thomas (Cruz Hernandez) Perry of San Diego, several nephews a niece, great nephews and nieces and his step-brother, Steven C. Smith of Vanceburg, Kentucky and close friend Lee Dennis of Middletown. He will be missed by many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carolyn's parents, and his step-mother, Edna Mae Love Bartlett. Burial will be a graveside service at Woodside Cemetery for the family at their convenience and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2020