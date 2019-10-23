|
BEALS, John Jacob Age 83, passed away on October 21, 2019 while playing golf at Yankee Trace. He led an active life, serving on Centerville City Council and as Chairman of Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. John was born in 1936 in Miamisburg to Ruth (Klaiber) and James Nathan Beals. He graduated from Miamisburg High School and attended The Ohio State University where he studied civil engineering. He became a Registered Civil Engineer and Registered Surveyor in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. In 1957, he started working for the State of Ohio Department of Transportation, relocating to the City of Centerville in 1965 to oversee the building of I-75. In 1968, He met Bill Lockwood and together they formed the foundation of what would become Lockwood, Jones, and Beals, Inc. (LJB). He continued a lifelong career designing roadways and bridges throughout the nation. He retired as President of LJB, Inc. in 2006. He met his wife, Sally Drewing, at The Ohio State University and they married in 1958. He is survived by her and their 3 children, John E. (Lori) Beals of Columbus, Nancy Beals of Marysville, Jennifer Beals Smiley of Ormond Beach, FL.; three grandchildren, Peter Beals, Gavin Smiley, and Ella Smiley; three siblings, Martha Mackey of Newburgh, NY, Richard (Jane) Beals of Palatine, IL, and Alma Schneider of Circleville, OH. Upon retirement, John became an active volunteer in many aspects. Rotary was a passion of his, where he served as President of The Centerville Club, and a District Governor in Ohio. He was very proud to call the City of Centerville his home and was honored to be elected to Centerville City Council in 2008, and was in the midst of running a campaign for his fourth term. He served on various committees: Sister Cities, Kalaman Memorial, Drainage Review, and Americana Festival. He tutored kids at Tower Heights in various subjects. John had many hobbies including gardening, woodworking, furniture making from fallen trees to fine finished product, and supplying the community with buckeyes. John and Sally enjoy management duties of the family farm in Miami County. He played golf and tennis weekly. He was an avid Ohio State fan, attending home games (and a few special away games) as a season ticket holder for nearly 50 years. He could whistle most any patriotic tune on demand, recite a good poem and enjoyed travel and history topics of all eras. In his spare time, he frequented rowing regattas, and many activities with his grandchildren. John and Sally are active members of Epiphany Lutheran Church for over 54 years. Family will greet friends 1-4pm Thursday, October 24 at Centerville City Hall, 100 W Spring Valley Pike, Centerville. A visitation will be held 9:30am on Friday, October 25 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave, Dayton 45459, with a Funeral Service beginning at 10:30am at the church with Rev. Jay Shailer officiating. Burial will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Centerville Washington Foundation, Centerville-Washington Foundation, c/o The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main Street Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45409 or Centerville Rotary Club, PO Box 41431, Centerville, OH 45441, or Epiphany Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019