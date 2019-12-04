Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
John BERGEN Obituary
BERGEN, John D. Age 57 passed away November 29, 2019 in Dayton. John graduated from Northmont High School in 1981. He worked at Lexus Nexus for 29 years, he loved the outdoors, the Cleveland Browns, Notre Dame and Ohio State football. He is survived by his loving mother Patricia Kelley Bergen; siblings Kelly (Rodney) Hasty, Shelly Bergen and Amy (Tim) Cofrancesco, his dog Molly and many other family and friends. John was preceded in death by his father John, nephew Ryan Hasty and grandma Helen Kelley. A Visitation will be held Friday December 6, 2019 5-7PM at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Please wear your favorite team jersey in honor of John. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019
