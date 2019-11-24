|
|
BEST, John S. Age 92 of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, OH on December 29, 1926 the son of the late Paul B. and Muriel (nee Purvis) Best. John was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Family was the number one priority in John's life and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. John was always working in the yard and had a project that always needed finished. He was a self-taught craftsman who always enjoyed learning new trades. He and his late wife, Norma, loved traveling to visit family and made it to every state in the union. In 1946 he married Norma (nee Conroy) Best and she preceded him in death in 2010. He is survived by three children: Michael Best, Jeffrey (Lyn) Best, and Cindy (Gary) Stanton; eleven grandchildren: Michelle, Lisa, Angela, Jason, Cara, Jamie, Christy, Jen, Scott, Sarah, and Priscilla; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. John was also preceded in death by three brothers Paul Best, Richard Best, and William Best; one great-grandchild Kristofer; and one daughter-in-law Patricia. Visitation will be on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church 4601 Fairfield Ave. Fairfield 45014 from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 2:00PM with Mr. Gary Stanton officiating. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's name to at PO Box 633597 Cincinnati 45263 or www.hospiceofcincinnati.org or to St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 24, 2019