John BINDERNAGEL

BINDERNAGEL, John Age 72, of Kettering, OH, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020. John was born on September 20, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Richard and Elza Bindernagel. He graduated from Fairmont East High School and later worked as a HVAC technician in Dallas, Texas. John enjoyed talking about sports and politics and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberley White; step-daughter, Tracy Kerney; grandchildren, Dustin and Mackenzie White; great-grandchildren, Saige and Shiloh, and his sister, Cathy (George) Harritos. John was loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, from 1-2 pm, with a celebration of life at 2 pm, at Routsong Funeral Home 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
