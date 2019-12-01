|
|
BIRCH, John Douglas Age 30, of Vevay and formerly of Jacksonburg, entered this life on August 10, 1989 in Trenton. He was the loving son of John A. and Pamela Douglas Birch. In his early years, John resided in Jacksonburg and graduated from Edgewood High School in 2008 where he competed in wrestling and football. After high school, he attended Miami University until transferring to Sinclair Community College to become a machinist like his father. John currently was employed at Clifty Engineering & formerly worked at Dormans. John enjoyed being outdoors, hiking with his dog and riding his side by side. Quick to form friendships and lend encouragement, John lived by the motto "Don't talk about it, be about it." He was a beloved son, devoted brother, loving uncle, grandson, cousin and friend. John died suddenly on Saturday in an accident in Madison, Indiana. Survived by parents John and Pamela Birch of Vevay; brothers, Kaleb Birch and his wife Anna of Columbus, Luke Birch and his fiancee Paige of Vevay; sister, Molly Birch of Vevay; nieces, Jordyn Birch, and Ella Birch of Vevay; grandparents, Barbara Douglas of Vevay; Wendle Wayne Douglas of Chipley; Ronald and Dora Birch of Trenton; aunts & uncles, Rhonda Fagin (Pat), Beth McIntosh (Ray), Tammy Wilson, Shane Wilson. Funeral: Tuesday, December 3, 1 pm, Towne Boulevard Church of God, 3722 Towne Blvd. in Franklin, Ohio. Interment: Collinsville Cemetery. Visitations: Sunday from 4-7 p.m., followed by service 7 pm, Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana & in Ohio Monday from 4-8 p.m. & Tuesday 11 am until the time of service at the church. Memorial contributions: John Birch Memorial Fund. Online condolences, Home | Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2019