Newcomer Centerville Chapel
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH 45459
937-865-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Centerville Chapel
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH 45459
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Centerville Chapel
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH 45459
John BLAIR


1933 - 2020
John BLAIR Obituary
BLAIR, John Charles Age 86, of Miamisburg was born July 3, 1933 and passed away at home on January 31, 2020. John was born to the late James Franklin and Bertha (Rice) Blair in Burglar Holler, West Van Lear, Johnson County, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise (Kidder) Blair, daughter, Cathy (Tim) Brock, two sons, Dave (Vicki) Blair and Dean (Barbara) Blair, nine grandchildren, and nineteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, and five sisters. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel. The funeral service begins at 10 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Newcomer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To share a memory of John or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomedayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020
