John BOLDEN
1941 - 2020
BOLDEN, John William Age 79, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Glen Meadows. He was born February 20, 1941, in Winchester, KY, to John and Thelma (Jackson) Bolden. John was a veteran in the 101st Airborne with 21 jumps. He worked for Inland Container for 45 years, retiring in 2004. John was a member of the Eagles Lodge. He loved Kentucky Wildcats Basketball. John also enjoyed playing country music on his guitar. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy (McIntosh) Bolden, in 1998; grandson, Michael Andrew Bolden; and granddaughter, Rebecca Ann Bolden. John is survived by his two sons, Mike Bolden and Darryl (Patsy) Bolden; eight grandchildren, Brandy, Carey Ann, Danya, Sammie Jo, Kyle, Kimmy, Savvy and Les; 12 great-grandchildren, Genesis, Kiah, Levi, Liam, Hunter, Dessa, River, Daiven, Dayonna, Shams, Elia, Sema; and ex daughter-in-law, Michele Singleton. Funeral Services will be 10 AM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Monday, July 6, 2020. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park with military honors by the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
