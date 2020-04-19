|
BONETTI, John Marshall Age 61, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born December 30, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at woundedwarriorproject.org/ donate or (877) 832-6997 or 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256. You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020