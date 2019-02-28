|
BORUM, Sr., John A. "Sweetie" Passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. John was survived by children Lisha A. Borum, John A. Borum, Jr. of Overland Park, KS, Leslie R. Evans (Joy), Raymond Springer (Sherri), Houston, TX; sisters Annie L. Brown & Willa Borum; eight grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Homegoing service will be 11 A.M., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Rd. Family will receive friends 10 A.M. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019