Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
John Bowers


1925 - 2019
John Bowers Obituary
BOWERS, John Lewis 94, of Xenia, passed away July 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 17, 1925, in Greene County, Ohio. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War ll, and was the former owner of Bowers Trenching and Excavating Service. He is survived by his wife Murdell Bowers, whom he married, September 24, 1951, children, Scott (Carmen) and Nancy, two grandchildren, Mary and Daniel, a sister Ann, and Fred, Karla, and Wendy. John will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Miami Valley and Home Instead Senior Care. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.Com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 12, 2019
