|
|
BRAILEY, John Phillip Loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. John is survived by his wife Joy, sons Paul (Jeanine) and Glen, daughter Susan, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. John was born in New London, Connecticut on May 30, 1933. John retired from Wright-Patt in 1996 after a successful 42-year career as an Avionics Engineer. Throughout his extraordinary career, John had been a pioneer involved in advancing aeronautical technology, systems engineering, systems management, and stealth technology. His expert guidance contributed immeasurably to the advancement of aviation for the United States and the free world. John was the Director of Engineering for both the F-15 and F-16 System Program Offices, finishing his career as Director of Engineering for the B-2 Program. A gathering in celebration of John's life will held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at John's favorite restaurant, Spinoza's. Memorial donations in memory of John can be made to the Carillon Historic Park at 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409. https://www.daytonhistory.org Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020