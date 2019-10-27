Home

Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St.
Saint Marys, OH 45885
419-394-2301
BROWER, John A. 35, formerly of Dayton, OH, Aug. 6, 2019. He was born Feb. 28, 1984, in Dayton, the son of Robert and Sondra (Imwalle) Brower, II. He is survived by his mother, Sondra (Robert) Bernardi of Celina; father, Robert (Barb) Brower, II of Troy; fiance, Heidi McVety of New Bremen; brother, Robert (Katie) Brower of Clayton, Ohio; maternal grandmother, Martha (Richard) Scherer of St. Marys, Ohio. John was a graduate of Northmont High School and Hocking College. He was a professional roofer with Ohio-Indiana Roofing Company. He was a great cook and could fix anything. He loved kids and animals, and he never knew a stranger. Graveside funeral rites were held at Salem Baptist Cemetery, Hagerstown, Indiana, with the Rev. Nathan Pelfrey, Jr., officiant. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home in St. Marys, OH. Condolences may be sent to John's family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
