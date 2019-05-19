|
BROWN, John Joseph Born October 28, 1946 in Springfield Ohio passed away in his home in Arizona on May 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife Linda, her children, his daughters Amy Johnson (Paul), Beth Turner (Ron), 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by parents Betty and Vaughn Brown. He was a loving father, a Southeastern graduate, and a talented contractor. A memorial will be held at 412 E. High St. In Springfield on May 26, 2019 12-4 pm.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 19, 2019