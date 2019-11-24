|
BURKART, John C. Age 71 of Hamilton passed away Friday November 22, 2019 at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 24, 1948 the son of Robert and Joycelyn (Wilson) Burkart. John attended St. Ann School and graduated from Garfield High School in 1967. On October 17, 1967 in St. Ann Church he married Joan M. Peters. He worked as a Firefighter for the City of Hamilton, for twenty-five years, and later as a fire inspector for Beckett Paper and Matandy Steel. After his firefighting career he worked for the Fairfield Water Treatment Plant retiring in 2018. He was a member of St. Ann Church. Survivors include his wife Joan; five children, Christina Burkart, Angela (Eric) Bigham, Greta Burkart, Bridget Burkart, and Johnathan (Kristen) Burkart; six Grandchildren: Elizabeth Burkart (Brandon Scott), Bryce ,Alexandria,and Max Bigham Corrine Zapf, and Emma Burkart; six Great grandchildren, Hunter and Isabelle Miller, Bronson, Brody, Madilynn, and Waylon Scott; two sisters, Susan Coffey, and Joyce (Dick) Cepluch; a brother, Jim (Linda) Burkart. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bob Burkart. Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Wednesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Wednesday in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00pm Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Ann School or Church and Badin High School. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 24, 2019