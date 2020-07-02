BUSH, John Joseph Age 71, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. John was born on August 26, 1948, to the late Frank and Martha Bush. Following graduation from the Berry Academy, John joined the United States Army and was deployed to Vietnam, serving in the 4th Infantry 3rd Co. as a squad leader and infantryman with expert marksmanship. During his time in combat, John received several decorations, including two Bronze Stars. After returning home, John lived in Fontana, California, then moved to Ohio, living mostly in the Dayton area, and started his own business as a general contractor in home construction and renovation. Family was very important to John, over the years, and he always gave credit for his achieving 30+ years of sobriety to the realization that family was a greater purpose. Helping others with addiction was also a focus for him and he took great pride in those that achieved fulfilling lives after gaining their sobriety. John enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing and boating and sharing those adventures with family. Whether teaching his nieces and nephews how to catch and filet a fish, or taking them sailing, or simply spending time talking about the history of Native Americans or other historical events, time with family was its own reward for him. Starting in the early 2000's, John had been retired on disability due to the effects of his combat days that took away the use of his legs - and while family came first - he and his closest feline friend, Bonsai, were inseparable, enjoying wheelchair rides around the home together. John was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Victoria Malone, and he is survived by his sister, Beverly Bush; his brother, Frank (Linda) Bush; nieces, Megan Walsh and Michelle Bush; nephews, Richard Malone, Rob Bush and Danny Bush; and a great-niece, Abbie Grimm. The family will be accepting visitors at home, 2531 Cross Village Drive, Miamisburg, OH 45342, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 1:30pm to 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to Wounded Warriors
Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/