John BUSHELL

BUSHELL, John R. "Bud" 84, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Oakwood Village. Bud was born August 3, 1935, in Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey, to John A. and Verna (Green) Bushell. He was a veteran of the United States Army and later graduate from Rutgers University. He then went on to be a Minister for over 30 years for numerous Methodist Churches. Survivors include his wife, Kay Benston; eight step-children, Muriel, Robert, Thomas, Joseph, Debbie, Barbie, Aimee and Robert; two sisters, Jacqueline and Verna; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two step-sons, Phillip and Donald. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday in St. Teresa Church. His cremains will then be shipped to New Jersey for burial. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



