BUTLER, John Richard "Jack" Age 86, completed his Earthly Mission and joined Our Lord on February 13, 2020. Jack was a native of Dayton and a proud graduate of Chaminade HS in 1951, the University of Dayton in 1955, The Ohio State University (MBA) in 1968 and the Air Force Institute of Technology (Masters in Logistics) in 1973. Jack served in the Army ROTC while at UD and then continued to serve his country in active duty in Post-War Germany in the Signal Corps of the US Army and then in the Army Reserves for 13 years. He was employed at Wright Patterson AFB/AFLC as a Computer Systems Specialist from 1958 to his retirement. Jack was instrumental in implementing the first computer logistic systems used by the Air Force throughout the world. Jack was one of four boys raised in Dayton View. He is predeceased by his brother Jim and survived by his brothers Bill and Bob. Jack married Margaret O'Donnell in 1955 and over a 60-year marriage they raised a family of five children, nineteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Margaret, grandchildren Matt and Luke, and great-grandchild Lucky predeceased Jack. He is survived by children Jim (Suzy), Tim (Jackie), Mary, Terri (Mike) and Pat (Becky); grandchildren Pete, Ryan, AJ, Katie, Molly, Claire, Annie, Michelle, Bridget, Colleen, Jack, Mark, Hannah, Julianne, Ben, Grace and Maggie; and great-grandchildren Jake, Charlie, Jack, James, Tommy, Joey, Shea and Tim. Jack was an avid golfer and everyone who played with Jack at his bi-weekly games or week-long golf outings considered him their friend. Jack was fiercely loyal and dedicated to the institutions he cared about his beloved Catholic Church, St. Helen parish (where he opened the church for early morning Mass for years and was an enthusiastic Usher, Lector, Festival Chairman and volunteer), Carroll High School, the University of Dayton, and the Air Force Museum. Jack was the definition of a servant leader he was never satisfied being just a member of an organization; Jack rolled up his sleeves and did whatever was necessary to make these institutions truly work. Above all, Jack was proud of the accomplishments of each member of his extended family. He truly enjoyed family gatherings and loved to attend the landmarks of the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whether they be Baptisms, First Communions, Graduations, Weddings, or Birthdays. His legacy will be how each family member perpetuates his dedication and pride in their faith, their schools, and the Butler Family. The family will receive friends at St. Helen Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road, beginning at 9:00 am on Friday, February 21, 2020 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory can be directed to the Margaret Butler Educational Fund at St. Helen parish or the Carroll Capital Campaign. We thank the caring staff at Lincoln Park Manor and Dayton Hospice for their support over the past year. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020