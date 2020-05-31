BUTLER, John Charles "Jack" Age 81, died peacefully, at his home on May 26, 2020. Jack was born on January 5, 1939 in Dayton, OH where he spent most of his life. He held a master's degree in electrical engineering from University of Dayton, worked at WacLine and Daytronic Corp. During this time, he met the love of his life, Lou (Loudema Bowen). They married in 1962 and had one child. After retiring from several jobs, Jack founded Micro Systems Development Inc. (MSDI) where he designed, and Lou built, machines that painted stripes on roadways, used all over the U.S. and abroad. There wasn't an electronic device he couldn't master, a question he couldn't answer or a clock he couldn't rebuild and enjoy. He rebuilt a player piano from a trashed instrument he found in a barn which still works today. He was an avid reader, history buff, and tinkerer. He never lost interest in learning and loved every cat he found. He loved the logical and mathematical, which made his obsession with Harry Potter and the SyFy Channel a real mystery, but invaluable to his only grandchild with homework over the years. Despite a life-long hearing impairment, he loved music from Dixieland Jazz to Classical. He loved playing the tuba in various bands, and especially treasured his time with Dave Greer's Classic Jazz Stompers. Jack was preceded in death by Lou in 2012 and is survived by son, James Andrew (Tammy), grandson, Henry Selwyn, and Magdalina (Maggie), his loyal tuxedo cat. Jack was quiet yet strong. A kindhearted, brilliant man who set and lived a high standard and never let his hearing difficulties determine what he was capable of accomplishing. He will be missed. Grateful acknowledgement is made to his caregiver, Jennie Trimble, who lovingly cared for him, making his last month's full of good food, TV watching and laughter. Additionally, Home Instead Senior Care caregivers (especially Deliscyia and Jacob), care manager, Tracie, and the office staff who were very caring and reliable. Special thanks to his hospice nurse, Laura L, who ensured his comfort and dignity were maintained to the end. There will be no public services. Private burial at Calvary Cemetery. If so inclined, donations would gratefully be appreciated at SICSA, a no-kill animal shelter: sicsa.org/give.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.