CAMP, John H. Of Trotwood, OH, passed away on June 10, 2020, at the age of 93. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church of God, 12 College St. Dayton, OH. Elder Darius Stanley, Pastor. The family will receive friends from 10 am, until time of service, 11 am. Interment will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.



